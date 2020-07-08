WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Terry Oliver died Saturday at the age of 79. A celebration of life was held in his memory on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Dresden, Tennessee.
And on Tuesday, farmers paid their respects to the former agriculture commissioner, with dozens of tractors lined up along the route of his funeral procession.
Oliver was the state's 35th agriculture commissioner, and his obituary says he was a proud sixth-generation farmer, as well as a "strong family man."
Lindsey Parham, who helped organize the procession, shared photos of the tractors lining Morrow Street Tuesday. Parham says farmers provided the 55 tractors for the tribute with just 24 hour's notice.
Jason Brigance shared drone video of the procession with Local 6. In a Facebook post about the memorial, Brigance writes "He will be missed by many, yet never forgotten. The Oliver Family’s surrounded by many friends that think the world of them, as was Mr. Terry."
