PADUCAH – The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers' Market will open for the season this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to provide locals with fresh, homegrown produce and dairy products.
The market is located at 306 North 2nd Street. It will be open each Saturday through Oct. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The third Saturday of each month will feature special Celebration Saturday events.
The Tuesday mid-week farmers market will return to Carson Park in May. For more information on both these markets, click here.