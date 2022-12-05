It's a new week, and with it comes new rain chances. You might not be happy about that, but farmers in our region are welcoming the rain with open arms, especially as they combatted a drought that impacted crops throughout the area.
Farmers are thankful for any precipitation, but they don't think there's going to be enough rain to make a significant difference, so they're looking ahead to next year.
Local farmer Allen Pace says the drought hit his crops hard. He says there was a 30- to 40-bushel difference compared to previous yields. Pace says the rain will help, especially as he prepares for the upcoming year.
"The main thing would be getting our moisture built up for next year and getting the ground moisture built up where we can go again for next year's crop," Pace says.
Harvest season is over, but experts say rain is still welcome, specifically for crops like winter wheat.
"Most if not all of our winter wheat crop has been planted, and just like any crop, you need moisture to facilitate germination right. And that's why we're so thankful right now for as much rain as we can get," says Samantha Anderson, the agent for agriculture and natural resources for the McCracken County Extension Office.
Not only that, but this rain will hopefully help improve river levels. Local farmers depend heavily on the rivers to transport their crops.
"We're going to have to have some really, really big rainfalls to get runoffs and get our rivers filled back up and being able to move this grain up and down the river," Pace says. "The river is the cheapest way for us to get our grain to the export market."
Right now, farmers are making plans for next year. They're actively waiting, hoping that this upcoming harvest will be better.
"Looking at things that we can maybe buy now that may be cheaper than what we think it will be in the growing season," Graves County Farm Bureau President Jed Clark says. "Equipment maintenance, we have to, all this equipment that we will be using, using during the planning and harvest season, we'll bring in and go over. So, it slows down a little but not a lot."
Because of low river levels, farmers say barges have charged more for freight.
They've passed the cost on to farmers, and now farmers say they're getting about 50 cents less per bushel.
There are other ways farmers are making the most of the winter months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers have been stripping tobacco, harvesting soybeans and seeding winter wheat.