CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a Farmington, Kentucky woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 6600 block of Highway 121 North in Calloway County on Saturday.
According to a Sunday release, 35-year-old Trisha Miller was able to climb out of the back hatch of the badly-damaged car after the crash, but suffered a possible back injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Deputies say Miller told them she was traveling westbound at about 6:40 p.m., when she saw an eastbound driver coming towards her, driving on the center-line.
She reportedly said she moved to the right to avoid hitting the other car, and that's when her wheels dropped off the edge of the road — causing her to lose control.
Her car reportedly rolled multiple times before hitting a utility pole.
Deputies say they were assisted on scene by Western Kentucky Rural Electric Company, Calloway County Fire Rescue, and Murray Calloway Ambulance Service.