PADUCAH — Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorders are serious conditions that often occur in people who were exposed to alcohol before birth.
According to the Center for Disease Control these conditions can affect individuals in different ways ranging from mild to severe.
FASDs are the leading cause of developmental disabilities worldwide. FASD United, is an organization that promotes inclusion and awareness for people suffering from FASDs.
Every year FASD United hosts FASD Run, a 5K to promote awareness and bring visibility to conditions that often appear invisible.
Emily Hargrove, a FASD advocate, is bringing a FASD Run to Paducah. She hopes to show the city and those affected by FASD that we can bring about full inclusion and mitigate stigma, when we partner together.
The run will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 30. It will begin near Shelter 19 in Noble Park.
The run is a 5K along the Greenway Trail. Any funds raised during the event will be used to provide resources for local families.
To learn more about the run you can visit the FASD Run Facebook page or website.