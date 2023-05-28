(WXIA) — One teenager is dead and another is injured following an overnight shooting at a high school in Atlanta.
Police were called to Benjamin E. Mays High School just before 2:30 a.m., where two teens were found with gunshot wounds. They were then transported to the hospital.
The 16-year-old girl later died from her injuries, and the 16-year-old boy is in stable condition.
The rising juniors were shot “during an unauthorized gathering” at the driveway exiting the school, according to Atlanta Public Schools.
City leaders held a press conference this afternoon to express their condolences.
Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta, said, “we stand here today calling against gun violence in our communities. We want people to be safe in this city and to also for our young people, who just got out for summer, to be able to experience a fun, enjoyable safe summer.”
Atlanta police have not said what led up to the shooting, but that it is under investigation.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest.