LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) — After a shooting in this Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood, a man and his 3-year-old daughter are dead.
The child's family says her name was Trinity Randolph, and that the man was her father. The girl's father, Brandon Waddles, was in his mid-20s, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says the shooting took place early Friday afternoon.
WAVE reports that Waddles was found dead at the scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue in Louisville. Trinity was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, but she died a short time later.
Authorities have not yet released details about suspects or motives.