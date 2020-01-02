MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A father and daughter accused of animal abuse did not appear in McCracken County court on Thursday.
Neither Harold Campbell or Jennifer Campbell were in court when their names were called Thursday.
Both are facing more than 50 counts of animal abuse after dozens of Chihuahuas were found in their home in what police have called "deplorable" conditions. The court appearance on Thursday was not regarding the animal abuse charges. It was an arraignment hearing regarding charges of first-degree bail jumping.
The two were arrested in Cass County, Illinois, in December after they skipped two scheduled court appearances in the animal abuse case. They were both taken to a hospital in Pike County, Illinois, because they each had medical issues, and they were released into the custody of the hospital.
The Campbells are scheduled to appear in court in Pike County on Feb. 4 regarding extradition paperwork. If they sign that paperwork, they will be transferred back to Kentucky. If they do not sign that paperwork, the governor will have to be petitioned for extradition orders.
In the animal abuse case, a few of the Chihuahuas in the home died, but the dozens of dogs that survived were taken in and cared for by the McCracken County Humane Society. Most have since found their forever homes.