MEMPHIS, TN— A Tennessee man was arrested after a woman and baby were found dead on Friday.
Shelby County Fire crews responded to a house fire around 9:30 Friday morning. The bodies of Heather Cook, 32-years-old, and her son, Bentley, 4-months-old, were found inside with multiple stab wounds.
The baby's father, Enoch Zarceno, 25-years-old, said he stopped by the house and entered through a back window. Zarceno claimed that Cook and her son were already dead when he got there and he left the house without calling police.
Cook and Zarceno met about a week before she got pregnant. Zarceno was already in a 6 year relationship with another woman. Zarceno asked cook to "remedy the situation", according to a post she made in a private Facebook group for single moms.
Cook had not spoken to Zarceno until a month ago when she asked for child support. Her family say they believe Zarceno was angry because he didn't want to pay child support for their 4-month-old son.
Enoch Zarceno was arrested on multiple charges including 2 counts of 1st degree murder and aggravated arson.