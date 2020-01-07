A father and daughter facing more than 50 animal abuse charges in McCracken County, Kentucky, have again been arrested in Illinois on bail jumping charges.
An emergency dispatcher in Schuyler County, Illinois, tells Local 6 Harold Campbell and his daughter, Jennifer Campbell, were arrested early Tuesday morning in Rushville on a bail jumping warrant out of McCracken County.
The two are accused of abusing dozens of Chihuahuas that were found in their home in October in what police called "deplorable" conditions.
Last week, the Campbells' last known location was Pike County, Illinois. They were taken to a hospital there after they were arrested in Cass County, Illinois, on the McCracken County bail jumping warrant. A court appearance was scheduled in Pike County for Feb. 4 so the father and daughter could choose whether to sign extradition paperwork to be sent back to Kentucky.
The Schuyler County dispatcher did not know when the Campbells will next appear in court, now that they have been arrested once again.