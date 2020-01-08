MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A father and daughter in custody in Illinois on McCracken County, Kentucky, bail jumping charges will be transported back to the county soon, the sheriff says.
Harold and Jennifer Campbell are facing more than 50 animal cruelty charges in McCracken County, and the bail jumping charges stem from multiple skipped court appearances in that case. The two are accused of abusing dozens of Chihuahuas that were found in their home in October in what police called "deplorable" conditions.
The two were arrested early Tuesday morning in Schuyler County, Illinois, on the bail jumping charges. The week before, the two were arrested in Cass County, Illinois, then taken to a hospital in Pike County, Illinois. That's where they were when they missed a McCracken County court date on Jan. 2.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 the two waived extradition in Schuyler County, Illinois, court Wednesday morning. Carter says the sheriff’s office is making preparations to transport them back to McCracken County.