PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say.
The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
The Paducah Police Department says 57-year-old John Vogt was driving a 2020 Mack dump truck north on North 3rd Street when a 2016 Dodge Caravan pulled into the truck's path. The van was at a stop sign on Jefferson Street when it pulled out into the dump truck's path, police say.
The dump truck crashed into the driver's side of the van. The police department says Vogt told officers he wasn't able to stop the truck in time to avoid the collision because the truck was loaded with gravel.
Police say a witness also told officers they saw the van pull out in front of the truck.
Officers also talked with the man behind the wheel of the van, 30-year-old Justin Rowland of Smithland. Police say Rowland told them he was unsure about what happened, and he only remembered that he was trying to go home.
Rowland and two of his children — 7-year-old Kinzlee Rowland and 10-year-old Jeremiah Rowland — were flown to an out-of-state hospital because of their injuries. The other two children who were in the van — 9-year-old Elijah Rowland and 5-year-old Nehemiah Rowland — were also injured, police say, but they remained in Paducah.
Vogt was not reported injured in the crash, the police department says.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team.