MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Jedediah Geno has installed tile in a lot of homes over the years. Installing tile at the St. Jude Dream Home is different, though. It's personal to him.
"When my daughter was born over here in Kentucky, we were two weeks in before we found out she has retinoblastoma," says Geno.
Retinoblastoma is a rare form of eye cancer. Once they found out Geno's daughter had the potentially deadly disease, they were immediately referred to St. Jude for treatment.
"We were told when we first got there that it was gonna' be a 50/50 chance that she — until they actually removed her eye, they were 50/50 on whether or not we were gonna' have to go in for more surgeries," says Geno.
The surgery was successful, and Geno's daughter is now 7 years old and cancer free.
"They are miracle workers. I couldn't have asked for a better organization to have helped take care of my daughter," says Geno.
As a way of giving back, Geno decided to help install tile at this year's St. Jude Dream Home.
"That's why I'm here. I donate as much as I can every time I can, because what they did for my children I would love to have helped them do for other children," says Geno.
Piece by piece, Geno installs the tile for his daughter and all of the other kids fighting cancer at St. Jude.
"Definitely a labor of love. Anytime I can help out St. Jude with anything, I definitely would," says Geno.