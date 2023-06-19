FULTON COUNTY, KY — Father's Day means celebrating dads and father figures throughout the community.
A picture of a loving family and in this photo, the Lusks are smiling. It's where David Lusk thrives — as a dad.
"That's one of the greatest things that's ever happened to me, is being a father," said Lusk.
But hardships can happen to anyone.
The December 10th, 2021 tornado hit the family's home.
Lusk is a farmer and his grain bins were also destroyed.
The Lusk's friend, Micah Seavers, saw how David persevered for his family.
"Lost grain bins and equipment and his home and everything, so David and them have, you know, he's come out on top on that and he shows his kids what resilience means," said Seavers.
In the aftermath of the storm, Lusk used his farm equipment to help impacted tornado survivors, even amid his hardships.
"He went straight out to the area, started using the equipment that he did have to help people clear land, clear stuff. When we heard that we had a need, he brought the equipment straight over to us and started helping us," said Seavers.
Lusk helps where he can.
But what's on top of mind for him is his family and his kids.
"They mean the world to me and I cherish every moment I can to spend with them," said Lusk.
The Lusks moved to a new home in Clinton, Kentucky.
He's the father to two girls.