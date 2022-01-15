...The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...
Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.
Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.
Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope
Counties.
Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson,
Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...elevated river levels are
forecast.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.2 feet
Tuesday, January 25.
- Action stage is 32.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday...
A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to
the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow
from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an
inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in
some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro
Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow
accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any
impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and
air temperatures near or above freezing.
The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly
southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday.
Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line
from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2
inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of
the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and
Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern
sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially
on untreated roads and elevated surfaces.
Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road
conditions before you travel.