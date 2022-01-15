Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson, Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.2 feet Tuesday, January 25. - Action stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday... A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and air temperatures near or above freezing. The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday. Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2 inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road conditions before you travel.