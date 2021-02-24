BENTON, KY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a Benton, Kentucky, man was arrested on several federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots.
In a tweet — the Louisville FBI office only identified the Benton man arrested as Clayton Ray Mullins and confirmed he was arrested yesterday.
A 52-year old man with the same name was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail last night at about 8 p.m. by federal agents.
This is a photo of the 52 year old man currently in the McCracken County Jail named Clayton Ray Mullins.
His arrest information only list that he was arrested on a federal warrant.
The United States District Court for The Western District of Kentucky has not scheduled a first appearance yet.
The Louisville FBI Office has not returned our request of comment, but said in a tweet Tuesday that Mullins was expected to appear in federal court Wednesday.
The McCracken County Clerk says they’ll know around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. when his scheduled Zoom hearing will be.
McCracken County Sheriff’s confirmed they had no knowledge of the arrest or the investigation.
You can see Mullins' full criminal complaint from the United States District Court in the PDF below: