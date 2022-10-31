SPRINGFIELD, IL — The FBI has been investigating claims of federal election crimes for decades. With midterm elections approaching, FBI Springfield wants the community to be informed and ready to report suspected violations.
In a Monday release, FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz assured the community that investigators are vigilant in detecting anyone trying to undermine the political process. Allegations of voter fraud and other election crimes will be aggressively investigated, he explained. “Our focus is on protecting elections from potential threats so the American people can have confidence in their democratic process,” Nanz said.
Election crimes
- Threatening violence against election officials or staff
- Intimidating/bribing voters
- Buying/selling votes
- Impersonating voters
- Altering vote tallies
- Stuffing ballot boxes
- Marking ballots for others against their wishes or without their input
Federal Election Crimes
The release explained an election crime becomes federal when there is a federal candidate on the ballot and one or more of the following situations occurs:
- Election or polling officials abuse their office
- Conduct includes voter or ballot fraud
- The crime is motivated by hostility towards minority groups
- The crime violates federal campaign finance laws
According to the FBI, one of the most common federal election crimes is voter or ballot fraud. This includes:
- A voter purposefully giving inaccurate information when registering to vote
- An ineligible person votes
- A person votes more than once in a federal election
- Election officials use their office to benefit a particular candidate or party
- A person votes for a specific candidate or party in exchange for receiving something of value
The release also explained that voters have special protections, outlined in the Voting Rights Act, that must be respected. Specifically, voters have the right to vote free from interference, such as intimidation or other acts meant to discourage them from voting for a certain candidate. Voters also have the right to either mark their own ballot or receive assistance from someone of their choice if they have a disability or cannot read and write in English.
If you think you have witnessed a Federal election crime, report it to your local FBI Field Office or submit a tip online by clicking here. If you believe you have witnessed an election crime but don't think it was federal, you can contact your state's election office. Click here for more information.