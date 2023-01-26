WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced Thursday they — in partnership with other law enforcement agencies — seized a website used by notorious ransomware group Hive, which has reportedly extorted over $100 million from its victims.
According to CNN, Hive has targeted over 1,300 companies around the world, may of them healthcare related.
The Hive website the FBI seized was reportedly used to shame its victims, and now displays an image reading it was seized “as part of a coordinated law enforcement action” between the FBI, Secret Service, DOJ, and others.
On their website, the FBI explains ransomware is a type of malicious software that prevents you from accessing certain computer files, systems, or networks until you pay the attacker ransom.
Ransomware attacks can cause costly disruptions to a business' day-to-day operations, the FBI explains, and can result in the loss of critical information and data.
Some businesses or organizations impacted by Hive include:
- Lake Charles Memorial Health System — a 314-bed Louisiana hospital — which reportedly managed to thwart Hive's attempt to encrypt patients' data.
- Costa Rica's Social Security Fund was attacked in May of 2022, with Hive reportedly canceling schedules and erasing medical records.
- Healthnews reported Consulate Health Care was attacked in 2022, with Hive reportedly stealing 550 gigabytes of sensitive data and threatening to publish it on their website.
- Knox College in Illinois was attacked in December 2022, with Hive demanding ransom directly from students via email and threatening to publish or sell their sensitive personal information.
According to CNN, DOJ has "intensified efforts to crack down on overseas ransomware groups that lock up US companies’ computers, disrupt their operations and demand millions of dollars to unlock the systems."