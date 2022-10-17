BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015.
On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County.
#BREAKING: FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane, Bardstown, KY in relation to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/CITH0yeQ8i— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 17, 2022
According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing on July 5, 2015. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway the same day she was reported missing. The car had a flat tire and her keys, phone, and purse were still in it. According to the FBI, Rogers was not known to go anywhere without her five children. The FBI also noted that sixteen months after her disappearance, Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed by an unknown person while on a hunting trip with his 12-year-old grandson.
Wave 3 reports Rogers was last seen with longtime boyfriend Brooks Houck at a party on the family farm, and Houck has been considered a main suspect in her disappearance. Her body has never been found, and Houck, who has reportedly maintained his innocence, has never been charged with a crime.
This is not the first time the FBI has gone digging for clues about Rogers' disappearance in connection to Houck. In 2021, LEX 18 reported the FBI dug extensively in the Woodland Springs subdivision, going so far as to remove a concrete driveway and haul away truckloads of dirt.
Houck was listed as the owner of Houck Rentals, LLC- a company that owned three houses in the neighborhood, at the time. He was reportedly building houses in the neighborhood during the time Rogers went missing, and agents honed in on searching one specific house. They reportedly recovered unknown 'items of interest' in their search.
