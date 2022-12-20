Federal, state and local authorities are searching for a Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking and child rape.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says 58-year-old Donald Eugene Fields II was indicted on a federal charge of child sex trafficking on Dec. 7 in a federal courtroom in St. Louis. He's also charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.
A warrant was issued for Fields' arrest on the Missouri charges after he failed to appear for a court hearing on March 3.
Following the federal indictment, Fields has been added to the FBI's wanted list.
In the federal case, Fields and a co-defendant, 62-year-old John Sartori Sr., are accused of "knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act from about January 2013 until June 2017," the U.S. Attorney's Office says.
Sartori has already been arrested, and prosecutors say he pleaded not guilty to the federal child sex trafficking charge last week. During a court hearing for Sartori, prosecutors alleged that Sartori gave Fields cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents for access to the child victim.
The wanted poster for Fields says he trafficked at least one child in Missouri approximately from 2013 to 2017. The poster says Fields should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is described as standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 219 to 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. The FBI says Fields has a scar on his chest, as well as scars on his groin, left calf, both legs and both knees.
The FBI says he may still be in the area of Franklin County and Phelps County in Missouri, and he's also known to visit casinos in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Federal investigators ask anyone with information about Fields' whereabouts to call the nearest FBI office. Information can also be shared online at tips.fbi.gov.