WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is seeking information on people who are inciting violence during First Amendment-protected peaceful protests.
The FBI has created a new form that lets the public upload information and pictures or videos of unlawful violent actions.
In a press release, the FBI says the Bureau "respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights."
Accordingly, they say they are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.
The Bureau says the continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of the First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as other citizens.
The FBI is accepting tips and pictures or videos that captures violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.
If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, you can send any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence.
You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips or information.