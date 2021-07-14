The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help identifying a man who may have "critical information" regarding the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation case.
The FBI says man, who investigators are calling John Doe 44, is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He appeared in a video with a child that was recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February, the FBI says. Data in that video file indicates it was made before November of 2018, the FBI says.
The federal agency says Doe is an English-speaking white man with light brown hair, and was wearing a navy blue T-shirt in the videos. Investigators believe he is between 30 and 40 years old. The FBI says it's possible that the man could have changed his appearance over the years, because of the age of the images.
The FBI asks anyone with information about the man's identity to call the agency's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or send information online at tips.fbi.gov.