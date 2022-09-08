(AP) — Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
Court documents also allege that Killian Mackeithan Ryan had five Instagram accounts that were in contact with others "associated with racially motivated extremism." Ryan’s alleged social media activity is documented in a case filed late last month in U.S. District Court in North Carolina.
Authorities accuse him of providing false information on a security clearance form to serve at Fort Bragg.
The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists.
