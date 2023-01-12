SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Springfield Federal Bureau of Investigations says all 58 field offices have reported incidents of human trafficking, with 668 reported cases reported in 2022 and nearly 2,000 pending as of January 2023.
Since January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Springfield field office is working to bring awareness to the crime.
According to a Thursday release, human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or sex from another person.
The FBI says sex trafficking accounts for approximately 90 percent of the FBI's cases, with the remainder involving labor trafficking.
According to the release, "The largest percentage and greatest number of sex trafficking victims recovered in the United States are U.S. citizens."
Conversely, the largest number of labor trafficking victims in the United States are not citizens, the FBI explains.
Signs that someone might be a victim of trafficking
The FBI says there are several warning signs you can look out for to determine if someone might be a victim of trafficking. These include:
- Victims living and working in the same place
- Living in poor conditions
- A person letting someone else speak for them
- Not being in possession of their own travel and immigration documents
- There are locks on the outside of their doors instead of the inside
- The person is constantly being watched or guarded
- Their boss takes their pay or threatens them
- They are lied to about the type of work they will be performing
- They are not free to leave
In a statement included in the release, FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz says human trafficking isn't always a violent crime, but it is always devastating — and it happens with shocking frequency in the United States.
“In instances of labor trafficking, victims are lured with promises of good jobs and fair wages but find themselves working in inhumane conditions for little to no pay. They may appear to be housekeepers or nannies, restaurant or agriculture workers, often working behind the scenes outside the watchful eye of law enforcement," Nanz explains.
The FBI asks anyone who suspects human trafficking to report it immediately.
People who are victims of human trafficking, or believe they may be victims, can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.