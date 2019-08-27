KENTUCKY -- The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security and FBI Louisville say there is no evidence that a threat against Kentucky schools is credible.
A threat was made in an online gaming chatroom that indicated there was going to be a possible incident at a Kentucky school on Wednesday, August 28.
The threat did not name a specific school and was very generalized.
After looking into it, both the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security and FBI Louisville say there is no evidence that the threat is credible.
FBI Louisville is aware of an unspecified internet threat against schools in Kentucky (08/28) and Arkansas (08/29). There is no evidence indicating this threat is credible. However, if you see something suspicious online or in person, contact local law enforcement or the FBI.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 26, 2019
The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security says it will continue to monitor the situation and will report additional information as it becomes available.