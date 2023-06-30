SCAM ALERT — The Federal Communications Commission and the state attorney generals of Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New Hampshire are working together to warn people about a potential rise in student loan debt scam calls and texts after the Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program.
In a news release, the FCC says the news coverage surrounding the decision will likely result in scammers attempting to use the program as a ploy for misleading robocalls and texts, because scammers will often use broadly publicized current events to make their schemes seem more legitimate.
Common scams to watch out for involve scammers claiming to be from the “student loan forgiveness center” or from a state “forgiveness center.” Other messages may reference a “settlement” with the Department of Education that entitles the recipient to “fully discharge” their student loan obligations.
The FCC says the person contacting you is likely a scammer if:
- The caller/texter pressures you to send money or give personal information.
- They requests an upfront payment in order to apply or appeal your application.
- They direct you to any website outside of StudentAid.gov.
- They ask you to contact the caller/texter via an app-based message platform.
- The call or text message claims to be from a “student loan forgiveness center” or a state “forgiveness center.”
- The call/text is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as a name that is inconsistent with the substance of the message, or the same area code and first three digits of your phone number.
- They ask for your Federal Student Aid ID, bank account number, or credit card information.
- They offer services in exchange for payment via gift cards (such as iTunes cards, Target or other retailer cards, etc.).
If you receive a possible scam robocall or text, make sure you don’t share any personal or financial information and file a complaint with the FCC. If you are unsure about the validity of a call or text, end the exchange and call the institution using their publicly available phone number.