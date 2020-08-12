Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, EDWARDS, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, PERRY IL, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WAYNE IL, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, POSEY AND VANDERBURGH. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, UNION KY, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD, AND WAYNE MO. * UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * SCATTERED, SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP DURING THE AFTERNOON, POSSIBLY LASTING INTO EARLY EVENING. RAINFALL RATES WITHIN THESE STORMS COULD EXCEED 2 INCHES AND HOUR, PRODUCING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&