FULTON COUNTY, KY — Two grants totaling almost half a million dollars will improve operations at Fulton County Transit Authority, according to Marketing Director Kim Jobe.
FCTA says it received a $248,000 5339 Capital Grant for fiscal year 2021-2022 to replace four cutaway 12/2 passenger vehicles.
“Replacing the four vehicles definitely helps keep our fleet operational,” explained FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton when announcing the grants. “We need to replace three to five cutaways a year to keep a healthy fleet.”
FCTA says the new vehicles will be used in Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties, where FCTA primarily serve.
The Capital Grant is 80% federally funded, according to a news release from the FCTA. Etherton says that with the dissolution of the toll credit program, FCTA will have to produce 20% of the grant money.
Additionally, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the other funds awarded to the FCTA through the CARES Act.
“We’re excited about the Governor’s announcement of $198,150 under capital funding in the CARES Act,” Etherton said Friday morning. “This funding will update FCTA’s technology which will include a server, tablets and replacement of a 30-year-old phone system.”
In addition to enhancing communication between the FCTA base and all transit vehicles in the field, the FCTA says the tablets will push out training programs for better social distancing. Etherton also said the new phone system will finally tie all three FCTA offices together.
“All of the new technology not only improves our operations during COVID-19 and similar events, but will allow employees to work from home easier and better during inclement weather times. Especially the scheduling department to prevent them from having to get out and risk their lives coming to the office,” Etherton said.
With the new server, Etherton says that will allow FCTA to do away with several pieces of equipment and envelope it all into one unit. Providing the electronic tablets to FCTA drivers will them access to information more quickly and efficiently and do away with reams of paperwork they receive on a daily basis.
Etherton also says FCTA leaders have learned the importance of being bale to work from home and found some of the weaknesses within the agency's operations to improve during the COVID-19 pandemic
“This money not only allows us to fix our operational weaknesses, it helps us to be better at what we do overall,” Etherton said.
Other funds within the CARES Act award will allow FCTA to better protect office staff in replacing and improving air changing units, replacing old carpet with newer vinyl and tile flooring.
“The new flooring will help us to keep our buildings cleaner and free of germs and viruses,” Etherton said.
FCTA says the funds will also provide some needed security glass within the FCTA office buildings.
“The CARES Act funding steps our game up with technology and is something we have needed for a long time,” Etherton said. “It’s kind of a dream come true.”