An advisory committee has voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration approve the first ever RSV vaccine, NBC News reports. The vaccine from Pfizer would be for people age 60 and older.
The FDA's independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 7-4 in favor of recommending the single-dose shot. One committee member abstained from the vote, NBC News reports.
It could be several months before the FDA chooses whether to approve the vaccine. If the FDA approves it — and the agency does usually follow advisory committee recommendations — it will then be considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine won't be made available to the public unless and until the CDC approves it.
NBC News reports that several of the committee members who voted against approving the vaccine did so because of concerns that the trial didn't include enough patients who had RSV to properly assess the vaccine's effectiveness and concerns about Guillain-Barre syndrome. CNN reports that two people who received the vaccine during the trial were later diagnosed with the rare neurological condition.
Most healthy adults can expect mild symptoms if they catch RSV. However, older adults and infants are highly vulnerable to serious illness if they catch it. According to the CDC, RSV causes between 60,000 and 160,000 hospitalizations among U.S. adults 65 years and older each year, roughly 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among adults in that age group each year and roughly 100 to 300 deaths in children younger than 5 each year.
NBC News reports that the advisory committee will meet again on Wednesday to evaluate a similar RSV vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline.
