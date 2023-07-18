PADUCAH — Babies 12 months and younger are about to have a much better defense against RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new preventative treatment called nirsevimab, also known by its brand name, Beyfortus. The approval comes just in time for the fall and winter, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls RSV season.
The treatment is an injection, but it's not a vaccine. It contains antibodies that will bind to RSV, preventing the virus from infecting healthy cells.
Before this development, the only preventative treatment available was Synagis — or palivizumab — which was available strictly for babies 6 months and younger with health risks or who were born prematurely, according to the CDC.
Kara Reed, whose daughter contracted RSV at an early age, said it was a scary experience.
"It was really, really scary, because when they have RSV, like their ribs, like, because they're struggling, they push out their ribs, and their stomach sinks in, and it's really, it's hard to watch, as a parent, them struggling," said Reed.
Reed is a mother of four, so she's used to taking care of her children when they get sick. Taking care of Alice during the time she had RSV was a different experience.
"The fever was awful. We couldn't get it to come down. She was having trouble breathing...We did breathing treatments at home, and that was really hard with an infant," she said.
Her daughter made it through the illness without having to be hospitalized, but according to the CDC, 58,000 to 80,000 children just like her will be hospitalized from RSV every year.
Dr. John-Emmett Mahon, a pediatrician at Mercy Health Midtown Pediatrics, said when fall and winter come, he sees RSV cases daily. He said the new preventative treatment could make a big difference for the children who take it.
"One thing I'm really excited about with nirsevimab is that its a one time dose right before or during RSV season, and then they shouldn't have to get it again unless you're going to your second RSV season and you're a child who is at higher risk of infection," Mahon said.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has confirmed that it will be providing the new treatment and is waiting for it to become available. Leaders at Baptist Health Paducah are still discussing whether that hospital will provide it. The Purchase District Health Department said it will likely offer the treatment.