(NBC News) — The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of hand sanitizers being recalled because they may contain a toxic chemical.
The updated chart on the agency's website now lists 75 products to avoid because they may contain methanol, which is sometimes referred to as wood alcohol.
Methanol can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.
All the products appear to have been produced in Mexico, and some have been sold at Costco and Walmart.
The agency has included many of the hand sanitizers on an updated import alert, in order to stop the products from entering the country.
The FDA first warned about nine products made in Mexico in June, but dozens have since been added to that list.
The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.
For more information from the FDA about the recall, click here.