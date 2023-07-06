(NBC News) — The Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Leqembi, an Alzheimer's drug meant to slow the disease's progression, NBC News reports.
This is the first time a drug meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease has gotten full approval from the FDA.
The FDA gave Leqembi the green light Thursday after putting the drug on the accelerated approval path in January.
Leqembi is not a cure, but data show it can slow the decline of Alzheimer’s in its early stages.
It does come with the risk of side effects and a heavy price of more than $26,000 before insurance coverage.
The FDA's approval is expected to make the drug accessible to more people. It will be covered by Medicare under certain circumstances, NBC News reports.
