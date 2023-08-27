UNITED STATES — The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops due to a contamination issue.
The FDA has recalled Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution and Lighteyez MSM eye drops.
The agency says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.
The warning says users could develop a "minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection."
For more information about the recall visit the Food and Drug Administration website.