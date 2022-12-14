PADUCAH — Swift & Staley was dealt a court loss on Monday concerning its contract with the Department of Energy cleanup site in Paducah.
Legal news and analysis website Law360 reports that a federal circuit court panel ruled on Monday that the Small Business Administration correctly found that Swift and Staley is too big to qualify for the DOE contract.
Swift & Staley has been performing infrastructure support services at the former gaseous diffusion plant as a DOE contractor for several years. The DOE first awarded a contract to the Kevil-based company back in 2015.
An Alaskan Native corporation called Akima Intra-Data challenged those contracts, Law360 reports, arguing that Swift & Staley was too big for the deal — which was supposed to be set aside for small businesses — because of its connection to a larger company called Portsmouth Mission Alliance. PMA is a joint venture between Swift & Staley and a company called North Wind.
The SBA decided in Akima Intra-Data's favor. That decision was affirmed first by the Court of Federal Claims and then again, as the document below shows, by the appeals court on Monday.
No comment Wednesday night from that company, Swift & Staley or the SBA.