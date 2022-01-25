FULTON, KY — A federal court says a Fulton city policeman did not use unreasonable force in the January 2017 shooting death of 43-year-old Chris McClure.
McClure’s family had sued Officer James Buckingham, the police department, the city of Fulton and others.
The court opinion said McClure, wielding a metal pike topped with a knife, had been striking cars as he walked along a highway and throwing the pike like a spear. He smashed windows of the car driven by the first officer on scene. Buckingham, the second officer on the scene, was described as having unsuccessfully attempted to deescalate the situation. He shot McClure when he charged, swinging the pike.
The U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky had previously dismissed the case. The family appealed, but the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal.
The appeals court said “video footage provides irrefutable evidence that Buckingham used reasonable force.”
The deadline to appeal passed, and the order is now final.
Download the documents below to read the district court's dismissal of the claims, and the appeal's court's decision to uphold the dismissal.
