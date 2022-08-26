SPRINGFIELD, IL — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced Illinois will address orphaned oil and gas wells in rural communities statewide.
Federal funding from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow the state to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming up to 20% of orphaned oil and gas wells.
The U.S. Department of Interior has awarded an initial $560 million to 24 states to begin plugging and remediating more than 10,000 high-priority well sites across the country. Illinois will receive $25 million to support its efforts.
IDNR’s Office of Oil and Gas Resource Management will oversee the work in Illinois, which has more than 4,000 orphaned oil wells. The federal infrastructure investment will let IDNR address 600-800 of the well sites, while freeing up state funds for other needs.
The federal funding will also be used to measure and track methane emissions and contamination in groundwater and surface water.
It will also allow Illinois to increase its well-plugging capacity with the purchase of safety equipment, computers, vehicles, gas detectors and a Forward Looking InfraRed camera, among other items. These will be used to plug documented wells and locate undocumented wells that will be plugged in the upcoming years.
Millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of orphaned oil or gas wells, which pollute backyards, recreation areas and community spaces and have been known to contaminate groundwater.
Methane has been found to leak from unplugged wells, creating a serious safety hazard and a significant cause of climate change. Methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
The Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in U.S. history.
For more information about IDNR’s Office of Oil and Gas Resource Management, visit https://bit.ly/IDNROOGR.