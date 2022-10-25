MAYFIELD, KY — From a devastating tornado outbreak last December to this fall's drought and low river levels preventing the transportation of crops on waterways, farmers in west Kentucky continue to struggle.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Mayfield about an investment that will help farmers in tornado-impacted areas.
McConnell said the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $20 million to build grain storage facilities for farmers in areas affected by the tornado outbreak.
Jed Clark grows corn, soybeans, wheat and tobacco in Graves County, Kentucky.
Clark has had to adjust, because his business, Mayfield Grain, was hit by the EF4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through his community in December, preventing him from having extra storage for his crops.
"But then you have to also battle other things," Clark said. "You have to battle now: What are you going to do with those extra bushels that you thought you might have? Or, if you didn't have storage capacity, where are you going to take your grain this year?"
Right now, Clark's storage holds about 200,000 bushels.
He's not the only farmer going through this.
Storage capacity issues are affecting farmers throughout Kentucky, and the tornado outbreak made the problem worse.
"Grain storage capacity has grown exponentially over the last 20 years, but the storm created a terrible disruption," Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney said.
McConnell said the $20 million investment by the Department of Agriculture will help future storage needs.
"Obviously impossible for this year's crops, but the money is there to try to restore the grain bins in time for next year's harvest," said McConnell.
Clark said he appreciates the help. With everything he's gone through this year, he says he needs it.
"It's a vital part of the structure of this county," Clark said. "It's the jobs that the agriculture community creates."
The $20 million investment was included in the federal budget that passed in March of 2022.
Farmers will soon be able to apply for the grain storage facilities through their local farm service agency office.