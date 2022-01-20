PADUCAH — Starting by the end of next week, the Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available free for Americans. They'll be available at local pharmacies and local health care centers. Many of you are wondering when they will be available in the Paducah area.
Local pharmacies like Davis Drugs and Strawberry Hills don't know when or if they will get any of the masks. National chain pharmacies in Paducah, like CVS and Walgreens, also don't know what the program will look like for them.
The federal government is preparing to roll out 400 million N95 masks by the beginning of February, but Gov. Andy Beshear says it's still not known when Kentucky will receive them.
"We do not have information yet on the mask program from the Biden administration," Beshear says.
Some local pharmacies and community health centers have not received information yet. Davis Drugs, Walgreens and CVS haven't learned anything more about the process since the announcement was made Wednesday.
The step to provide free respirator masks comes as the CDC updated its mask guidelines to advise wearing the most protective mask you can. Until the free respirator masks are available, Beshear encourages Kentucky residents to do the best they can.
"Any mask is better than no mask. So, making sure we encourage people to wear the very best one that they're that they're willing to. We can take what we can get. That's the best approach right now I think for our residents," Beshear says.
This announcement comes after the Biden administration launched a program to provide free at-home testing kits for families this week.