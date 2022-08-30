FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates.
A statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders.
Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will include digital and roadway signs, cameras and sensors.
Officials say locations in Fayette and Jefferson counties will be chosen based on crash history and interstate ramp designs. The system could expand into other counties.
More details: https://bit.ly/3q2MjTf