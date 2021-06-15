NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.
The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by Louisiana's attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states say the administration bypassed bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken.
The decision is a blow to Democratic President Joe Biden’s efforts to rapidly transition the nation away from fossil fuels and thereby stave off the worst effects of climate change, including catastrophic droughts, floods and wildfires.
Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry, hailed the decision as a victory for energy workers.
“This is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for the thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans,” Landry said in a statement issued shortly after the ruling.
Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.
