A federal judge has temporarily halted Tennessee's new law criminalizing some drag performances, NBC News reports. The decision came just hours before the law was set to take effect.
NBC News reports that Judge Thomas Parker cited the constitutional protection of the freedom of speech in his ruling.
“If Tennessee wishes to exercise its police power in restricting speech it considers obscene, it must do so within the constraints and framework of the United States Constitution,” the judge wrote. "The Court finds that, as it stands, the record here suggests that when the legislature passed this Statute, it missed the mark.”
The law characterizes drag performances as “adult cabaret entertainment” an prohibits them on public property and in locations where it could be viewed by a minor.
