FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Labor Cabinet says the U.S. Department of Labor has decided to abruptly end extended unemployment insurance payments for Kentuckians. The extended benefit payments for 4,723 claimants will end this weekend due to federal rules.
The extended benefits program, which existed before the pandemic, provides up to 13 weeks of payments during times of high unemployment for people who have already exhausted regular state benefits.
After Nov. 28, Kentucky won't be allowed to distribute payments for this particular program and won't be able to accept new applications for this type of extended benefits for at least 13 weeks.
Additionally, those who have any weeks of eligibility after Nov. 28 will not be paid for those weeks.
However, the labor cabinet says those who are still off work due to COVID-19 may be eligible for PUA benefits through the end of the year.
The labor cabinet says the loss of these extended benefits will not impact Kentuckians who need to apply for traditional unemployment or the state's ability to administer that program.
These extended benefits are tied to states' insured unemployment rate, which is the number of people currently receiving unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet says the state's insured unemployment rate (IUR) has fallen below the threshold for the state to continue the extended UI benefits (EB), according to the USDOL.
The labor cabinet says the commonwealth's 13-week IUR for the week ending Nov. 7 was 4.67%, which is below the 5% threshold necessary to stay on EB.
Gov. Andy Beshear says he knows families across the commonwealth are struggling and hurting financially, but there's nothing he can do about the federal agency's decision.
“As we have noted before, the USDOL sets the rules for unemployment eligibility, and we are required to follow those rules,” Gov. Beshear said.
Beshear says he is disappointed about the decision since Kentuckians are relying on the unemployment aid at a time when many are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced last week that the seasonally adjusted preliminary Oct. 2020 unemployment rate was 7.4% and the preliminary Oct. 2020 jobless rate was up 1.8 percentage points from Sept. 2020 and up 3.1 percentage points from the 4.3% recorded in the state a year ago.
The labor cabinet says Kentuckians who are impacted can go to Focus Career to create or upload a resume to view available jobs in their area.
For other information on the Kentucky Career Centers, please go to kcc.ky.gov.