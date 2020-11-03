PADUCAH — The federal government has signed a 15-year lease for the Paducah offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell says the FBI and DEA agreed to his requests to open new offices in Paducah and dedicate more federal resources to support state and local law enforcement across the region. The Senate Majority's office says both agencies have officials stationed in Paducah and will continue to expand.
“West Kentucky families can sleep better at night with the arrival of new federal law enforcement resources to help keep them safe. I’m grateful the FBI and DEA both agreed to my request to reinforce the courageous local and state officers who protect this region,” said Senator McConnell.“A permanent force of additional law enforcement officers will provide vital support against the epidemic of drug abuse and dangerous crimes. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m proud to once again direct national attention and resources to Paducah, making this area a better place to live and work. We owe all law enforcement officers a debt of gratitude for their selfless sacrifice, and I look forward to their service and partnership in Kentucky.”
McConnell also says having the FBI, DEA, and ATF in one building can ease coordination with state and local law enforcement partners.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer says the commonwealth, and specifically the county, continue to benefit from McConnell.
“Kentucky, and specifically McCracken County, continues to reap the benefits of Senator McConnell’s influence as Senate Majority Leader,” said McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer. “Establishing bases for federal FBI, ATF, and DEA in our community greatly enhances law and order and further secures a safe, secure community for all of us to enjoy.”