Federal lawmakers who represent the Local 6 area are weighing in after a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and published by Politico.
The landmark 1973 case legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, concerns a Mississippi abortion law that would ban most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In the opinion draft, Alito writes that the Roe v. Wade decision was "egregiously wrong from the start" and that the reasoning behind the decision "was exceptionally weak."
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed that the leaked draft is authentic, and ordered an investigation into the leak. Roberts called the release of the draft an “egregious breach of trust.”
In a statement released Tuesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the leak "an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court," which the Kentucky Republican blamed on "the radical left."
Later, speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said: “Somebody, likely somebody inside the Court, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press. Almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome."
“The radical left immediately rallied around the toxic stunt," McConnell claimed. "The cheerleaders for partisan court-packing applauded what they suggested was the work of, ‘a brave clerk’ making ‘a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt’ to cause a political firestorm and ‘cause the Court to reconsider.’"
McConnell said the leak "should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible."
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday morning expressed his disapproval of the leak, but also stressed the importance of upholding the right to abortion.
“I don’t condone the leaking of internal Supreme Court documents… I don’t know who leaked the opinion, or why,” Durbin said. “But I know that today, [Americans] across this country are grappling with the very real concern, and yes, the fear, that they may lose a critical constitutional right in just a matter of weeks.”
Durbin spoke during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action, and Federal Rights on court transparency and accountability. Durbin said the hearing was scheduled long before the leaked draft opinion was published Monday night. He said the topics of judicial ethics and transparency "are important topics, and I welcome the distinguished panel of witnesses here today."
"And while we’re on the subject, I think we should consider the ethical implications of Supreme Court nominees repeatedly coming before this Committee and testifying under oath that they will respect precedent and then doing exactly the opposite when they are confirmed," Durbin said. "We must work to ensure, as Justice Stevens said, ‘the true backbone of the rule of law’ – the confidence in the men and women who administer it. I believe that confidence has been shaken and we must face that alarming reality.”
The Illinois Democrat said legislators must protect Americans' reproductive rights and access to health care.
"Everyone — no matter where you live or how much money you make — deserves access to health care without barriers or political roadblocks. Regardless of the Supreme Court’s final decision this summer, Congress cannot sit idly by nor can this committee. We must enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own health care choices.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois echoed those sentiments in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “If this draft opinion becomes reality, a small group far-right Justices would be stripping away protected constitutional rights that millions of American families — including my own — have relied on for 50 years — and that 70% of Americans believe should be legal. The institution, and the Justices who claimed Roe was ‘settled law,’ will struggle to survive the stench of this decision," Duckworth said.
Duckworth said that — in light of rising maternal mortality rates, lack of health care accessibility, a lack of affordable child care or universal paid leave — "forcing births on millions of people — even when the mother’s life could be at risk — is particularly cruel."
"Before finalizing their decision in this case, I hope these Justices recognize that you cannot ban abortions; you can only criminalize safe abortions — and that their decision in this case could have far-reaching consequences on many, many other rights," Duckworth said. “I will keep working to convince my colleagues in the Senate that we must act to codify Roe v. Wade into law so that every American has equal access to basic, necessary healthcare—regardless of which state they live in, the color of their skin or the size of their income.”
Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois released a statement Tuesday in favor of the draft opinion. “I am proudly pro-life. I believe the Supreme Court draft opinion is a necessary step forward in protecting innocent unborn lives. It empowers the American people to determine for themselves at the state level how to regulate abortion services, free from federal mandates," Bost said.
Bost also shared his concerns about the fact that the draft was leaked. While leaks of Supreme Court opinions are rare, there have been a few cases in which it has happened before, including in Roe v. Wade itself.
“As pleased as I am with the draft opinion, I am equally concerned by the fact that this confidential draft was leaked to the media in the first place. I don’t see how it can be interpreted as anything but an attempt to subvert the will of the Court and intimidate justices into changing their decision. That’s a dangerous precedent and one that must be fully investigated," Bost said.
In a tweet about the breach, Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee called it an "unprecedented and unethical leak ... designed to tear down our highest institutions."
"A thorough investigation is required to hold the leaker accountable," Hagerty tweeted. "I'm Pro-Life and confident that the rule of law will prevail over this sad attempt to intimidate #SCOTUS."
In a tweet of her own, Sen. Marshall Blackburn of Tennessee claimed, "When the left doesn't get their way, they use the media to attack the courts."
In another tweet, Blackburn characterized the person responsible for the leak as a "radical activist."
"I have no doubt that the Chief Justice will work to root out the radical activist that betrayed the sacred tradition of the court. The leaker must be immediately removed from their position and exiled from the legal community," Blackburn tweeted.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley also characterized the leak as an intimidation attempt.
Hawley also expressed his support for the draft opinion, calling it "one of the greatest opinions in Supreme Court history. It will save millions of lives."
