PADUCAH — Prices are high. The cost of everything is up — from gas prices to food costs to energy bills — and it's all because of inflation.
That's why the Federal Reserve moved to increase interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday, the second massive rate hike in two months.
But how does that rate hike affect you?
Experts say average consumers will see jumps on big ticket items, like houses and cars.
Personal loan and credit card interest rates will rise as well.
When can consumers expect to see these rate increases affect inflation?
John Williams Jr., a financial advisor with Wells Fargo, says that’s a crystal ball question.
It can take a while for interest rate hikes to lower prices on everyday goods.
So, the Federal Reserve is walking a fine line between doing just enough to save the economy and doing too much to tank it.
Meanwhile, consumer spending is being impacted.
A day at Noble Park in Paducah isn't how Veronica Kimball of Utah was expecting to spend her summer. Inflation changed her plans.
“This has been our one family vacation. We were hoping to get out to Florida and the flights just skyrocketed, so we had to cancel that,” Kimball says.
As prices rise, interest rates do too.
Williams says it's not the first time the Federal Reserve is taking measures to fight inflation.
“We raised rates aggressively through the late ‘70s all the way to 1982 before the bubble burst. It got to the point to where mortgages on houses were at 15%,” Williams says.
With an unemployment rate of 3.6%, nothing indicates that we're heading toward a recession like in the 1970s. Still, Kimball is apprehensive about our economy's future.
“I'm a little concerned about it just because you're hearing a lot of reports of it being a global thing and not just nationally. So, I think we've definitely been more mindful about savings,” Kimball says.
She and her husband had plans to buy rental properties back home.
But as interest rates increase, they've decided to hold off.
“Hopefully we can, you know, be in the right place where we're ready with the down payment when those come back down, but definitely something we've been keeping an eye on,” Kimball says.
Experts expect more rate hikes throughout the rest of the year.
There are some upsides.
Higher interest rates at the fed can translate into higher interest rates on savings accounts.
Retirees have more freedom to invest in bonds with a higher chance of seeing a return.
Some college loans are also safe from rate increases.
Variable rates move in tandem with interest rates, while student loans with fixed rates stay the same.