PADUCAH — The federal government is out of money for the small business Paycheck Protection Program. Congress plans to discuss ways to increase the funding, but for the time being that isn't happening. Certified Public Accountant Dean Owen said this will hurt all small businesses.
"It's small business carnage. It's going to be carnage," Owen said.
Until federal lawmakers overcome the gridlock and get the program back on track, Owen wants business owners to take matters into their own hands.
"Lean on their community banks. The banks are being very gracious about loan forbearance and giving some breathing room. So that, you know, can be three months without making payments," Owen said. "A lot of them are being very generous and understanding. They want these small businesses to stay afloat the best they can."
At the local level, the city of Paducah is preparing to send out the checks from its small business grant program. The city is giving $2,000 grants to the first 75 businesses who qualify, and this is just the first round. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky has raised just over $20,000 so far. The city will be matching the amount that's raised up to $100,000. The money collected will be used in phase two of the grant program.
"The goal would be to make sure we get those funds out sometime in May and June. Because again, the whole point of this fund was to be a quick turnaround for our small businesses," said Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. "To give them the best chance possible to maintain as we are in this COVID situation, so that when we are not in this COVID situation and the economy starts to open back up, that they're ready to do that."
She said if the full $100,000 is raised through the community fund, partnered with the city's full match, they'll be able to give $2,000 grants to 100 more local businesses. Harless said they're still having internal discussions on how the next phase of grants will go out.