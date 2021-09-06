KENTUCKY- Federal unemployment benefits are ending for nearly nine million Americans. It's been a financial lifeline for those left without income during the pandemic. In June of last year Local 6 spoke with Angela Hazlett and Jesse Krzyzewski after they drove from Benton to Frankfort twice in two days to get their unemployment benefits fixed. They came back empty handed after that trip, but started to see some help later on.
"He finally got his stuff going and it was smooth sailing for a minute," Angela said.
"Like a month," Jesse added.
"And then it stopped," Angela said.
Fast forward a year and they've been evicted from their apartment. That forced them to move in with Angela's mom in Ohio. They tried calling the Kentucky unemployment office again, but got nowhere.
"What I was told to do is get an in person appointment. And we're 8 hours away now, you know? So we couldn't get an in-person appointment, it's just impossible for us right now," Angela said. "And even if we were physically able to do it, financially we can't!"
Jesse's been sending out job applications but hasn't gotten much luck. They're also having to use Angela's mom's car to get where they need to go.
"It's hard because all the factory jobs here are 35 to 40 minute trips away except for one that I've already been turned down for," Jesse said.
There's still a lot of frustration with unemployment and uncertainty of where to turn next.
"Why are we still looking at the same exact thing, that we've been told they were working on, the same exact thing a year later," Jesse said. "How is that possible?"
While the extra federal unemployment help is running out, people in Kentucky will still be able to draw unemployment through the state.