PADUCAH — Companies in the Paducah area will be directly impacted by a new federal vaccine mandate. The Biden administration announced details Thursday morning for the vaccination policy. It's a further extension of what was released a couple months ago involving large employers.
The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, will require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated. If workers don't get vaccinated, they must be tested weekly and wear masks.
About 84 million workers at those companies will be impacted. There are 28 companies in the Paducah area that fall under that category. However, those companies include school districts and hospitals, which already have a vaccine mandate.
Here is the list of companies that employ more than 100 people:
1,000+ employees:
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital
500-999 employees:
- Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership
- James Marine
- McCracken County Public School
- Marquette Transportation Co.
- Walmart
250-499 employees:
- City of Paducah
- Computer Services, Inc.
- Credit Bureau Systems
- Ingram Barge
- Lowe's
- Lynx Services
- Paducah Public Schools
- Triangle Enterprises
- TVA Shawnee Power Plant
- UACJ Automotive/Whitehall Industries
- ViWin Tech Windows & Doors
100-249 employees:
- Coca-Cola Paducah
- Dippin' Dots
- H. B. Fuller
- Henry A. Petter Supply
- HT Hackney
- McCracken County
- National Maintenance & Repair
- Swift & Staley
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College
James Marine, Computer Services Inc. and the city of Paducah are among the employers who do not currently have a vaccine mandate. All three said it was too early to discuss any plans. There are still details on the federal side that need to be worked out before they can implement it. Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said there are still some steps the mandate must go through at the federal level before the city has a plan.
It's important to note that OSHA will be issuing the mandate at President Joe Biden's request. Employees who choose not to get vaccinated will face weekly testing, and they will be required to wear a mask in the workplace. The deadline for the policy is Jan. 4. For more details about the mandate, click here.