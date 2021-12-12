FedEx and UPS are working to get customers their packages and medications following this weekend's deadly tornadoes.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Fed Ex will be at Linwood Motors at 2007 SR 45 North Mayfield starting at 1:30 p.m.
A pick-up location has been set up at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.
Residents in that area who are waiting for a package can expect an alert through each businesses electronic notification system.
You will receive a notification when the package arrives at the fairgrounds.