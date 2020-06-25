LOUISVILLE, KY — U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has indicted a man for attempting to rob a pharmacy during civil unrest in Louisville.
This indictment adds to multiple charges recently announced by the U.S. Attorney's office for the looting of Louisville pharmacies for controlled substances, carjacking, and illegal possession of firearms by convicted felons.
Coleman says 27-year-old Christopher Tinsley, of Louisville, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances by a Federal Grand Jury siting in Louisville.
A criminal complain on June 2 says LMPD went to a burglary in progress at Walgreens in Louisville. Police says they saw multiple people fleeing the business when they arrived.
Tinsley was detained at that time with 30-year-old Vontreil Bailey, of Louisville, who the U.S. Attorney's Office previously announced was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances.
During an interview on June 6, an employee of the business advised the burglary had severely affected Walgreen's ability to conduct business as patients prescriptions had been stolen, and the pharmacy was left in disarray.
The Attorney's office says the charges carry a penalty of no more than 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and no more than three years of supervised release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the case.