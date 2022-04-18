PADUCAH — The Federal Reserve System works for the American people. Specifically, to make sure the economy is healthy and stable.
That was the message during a visit to Paducah on Monday from Seema Sheth who the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis named as senior vice president and regional executive of its Louisville Branch in December of 2021.
The Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve officially identifies Districts by number and Reserve Bank city. There are 12 Districts divided throughout the United States.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the Eighth District, has branch banks at Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Memphis, Tennessee. The district covers the state of Arkansas; 44 counties in southern Illinois; 24 counties in southern Indiana; 64 counties in western Kentucky; 39 counties in northern Mississippi; 71 counties in central and eastern Missouri; the city of St. Louis; and 21 counties in western Tennessee.
"We work on keeping unemployment low and stable, and we work on keeping inflation stable. And so there are lots of ways in which we do that, conducting monetary policy, a lot of really big words that in layman's terms might feel like they don't make sense, but long story short is that the Fed is charged with making sure our economy is healthy and stable," Sheth said.
All of the Reserve Banks have a different role in that process across all 12 districts.
"We are, in essence, think tanks as well. We have Ph.D. economists that are looking at what's going on in the different regions across the country. This region is the one that I service. We're trying to make sure what's happening at a national scale also takes into account the experience of people at the regional level," Sheth added.
Financial literacy
Sheth has been an advocate for increased financial literacy for years. She founded the Adulting Academy summer series in 2017 which taught the basics of finance to young adults. April marks National Financial Capability Month.
The executive said many middle and high school students might feel like financial literacy is irrelevant in their lives, mainly because they don't have their own money yet and they're not making any large financial decisions.
"As a young person it seems like you have time. You'll worry about it later. The reality is as soon as you start making money, or as soon as you graduate from high school and become independent those topics matter. And so what we're trying to do is make it relevant sooner and make it a little bit more interesting so that we can get students and young people to really pay attention," Sheth said.
Sheth is an advocate for the information available online at econlowdown.org which is a lesson plan educators and families can download to learn about finances in practical ways.
"The Federal Reserve System really is in service to the American people. And we do that by, again, trying to create a stable inflationary environment, keep unemployment low, but also really try to educate constituents so they can participate fully in the economy," Sheth said.
Inflation and recessions
Sheth is the first to remind folks that she is not the Ph.D. economist that studies recessions so she doesn't have the answer to exactly when a recession starts or ends.
"But what I can share with you is that the role of the Federal Reserve is to try and create stability and we're working really hard to make sure that happens every day," Sheth said.
She later offered this perspective among the uncertainty and the fluctuations involving inflation, the markets, and interest rates.
"Although things may seem difficult at the moment we're not somewhere we haven't been before. Having an understanding really the basics of what causes inflation and how monetary policy, how the Federal Reserve works to help stem that, I think, can help calm some of those fears," Sheth said.
On the ground
All 12 of the Federal Reserve Banks have regional offices. Sheth's regional office is in Louisville, but her work takes her portions of Tennessee and southern Indiana as part of that area.
"There is so much vital economy that happens here, and there are so many people that live in this footprint. So, as the foot on the ground soldier in this area I'm really able to take true information about the experience of this zone back to St. Louis, and I'm also able to bring the best of the research that's happening, not only in St. Louis but at the national level, into this community to make sure that we're able to grow and flourish, " Sheth added.
Sheth earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of California, Irvine and a bachelor's degree in theater from the College of William and Mary.